Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Before Bryan Edwards hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has 34 receptions (on 59 targets) for 571 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 33.6 yards per game.
  • Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.
  • Edwards (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Edwards put up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Edwards totaled 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
  • Edwards has hauled in four catches for 63 yards during his last three games. He was targeted seven times and averages 21.0 receiving yards.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Zay Jones

70

11.1%

47

546

1

5

6.5%

