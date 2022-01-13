Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has 34 receptions (on 59 targets) for 571 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 33.6 yards per game.
- Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.
- Edwards (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Edwards put up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
- The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Edwards totaled 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
- Edwards has hauled in four catches for 63 yards during his last three games. He was targeted seven times and averages 21.0 receiving yards.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
