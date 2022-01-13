Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Before Bryan Edwards hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has 34 receptions (on 59 targets) for 571 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 33.6 yards per game.

Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.

Edwards (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Edwards put up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Edwards totaled 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).

Edwards has hauled in four catches for 63 yards during his last three games. He was targeted seven times and averages 21.0 receiving yards.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

