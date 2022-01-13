Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Wild Card round will see the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 17 times.

New England's games have gone over 44 points in 10 of 17 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 34.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 47.4, 3.4 points more than Saturday's total of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-2 this season.

This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 6-4-2 in their 12 games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This year, the Bills average 10.6 more points per game (28.4) than the Patriots surrender (17.8).

Buffalo is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall this season when the team records more than 17.8 points.

The Bills average 71.1 more yards per game (381.9) than the Patriots allow per contest (310.8).

Buffalo is 9-4-2 against the spread and 11-4 overall when the team totals more than 310.8 yards.

The Bills have 22 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 30 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

New England's games this season have gone over the total in nine out of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

This season the Patriots average 10.2 more points per game (27.2) than the Bills allow (17.0).

When New England puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Patriots average 80.6 more yards per game (353.4) than the Bills give up per matchup (272.8).

When New England piles up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 23 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 6-3 overall and 4-3-2 against the spread.

As 4-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 4-2-2 ATS.

In nine games at home this year, Buffalo has hit the over three times.

This season, Bills home games average 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

New England is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, away from home.

The Patriots have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 4-point underdogs or more.

New England has gone over the total in three of eight away games this season.

Patriots away games this season average 43.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

