Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has put together a 245-yard campaign so far (14.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 57 targets.
- So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Brate has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brate has not caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
- This week Brate will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Brate put together a 12-yard performance against the Panthers on two catches.
- Over his last three games, Brate has hauled in 28 yards (on six grabs) and two touchdowns.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
57
7.8%
30
245
4
20
16.5%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
