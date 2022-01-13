Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Before placing any bets on Cameron Brate's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has put together a 245-yard campaign so far (14.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 57 targets.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Brate has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brate has not caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles.

This week Brate will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Brate put together a 12-yard performance against the Panthers on two catches.

Over his last three games, Brate has hauled in 28 yards (on six grabs) and two touchdowns.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive