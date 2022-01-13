There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) are a team high. He has 79 catches (120 targets) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.5% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Lamb put up 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers, 27.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.9 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Lamb hauled in two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per reception).

During his last three games, Lamb's 11 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 162 yards (54.0 ypg).

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

