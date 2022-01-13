CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) are a team high. He has 79 catches (120 targets) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.5% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
- Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Lamb put up 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers, 27.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Lamb hauled in two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per reception).
- During his last three games, Lamb's 11 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 162 yards (54.0 ypg).
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
