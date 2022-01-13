Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) are a team high. He has 79 catches (120 targets) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.5% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Lamb put up 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers, 27.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Lamb hauled in two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per reception).
  • During his last three games, Lamb's 11 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 162 yards (54.0 ypg).

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive