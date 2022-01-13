Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Before Chase Claypool hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has 59 receptions (105 targets) for 860 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (105 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Claypool put up 41 receiving yards in one career matchup, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 37-yard performance against the Ravens on five catches and scored one touchdown.

Claypool's stat line in his last three games shows 12 grabs for 95 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 31.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 22 times.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

