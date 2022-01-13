Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and a team-high 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
- Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kirk's 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Rams are 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.
- This week Kirk will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk caught two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).
- Kirk has added 15 receptions for 170 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 56.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
