Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Christian Kirk ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and a team-high 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kirk's 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Rams are 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.
  • This week Kirk will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk caught two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).
  • Kirk has added 15 receptions for 170 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

