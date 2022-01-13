Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Christian Kirk ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and a team-high 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk's 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Rams are 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.

This week Kirk will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk caught two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).

Kirk has added 15 receptions for 170 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive