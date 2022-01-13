Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 49 points nine of 18 times.

So far this season, 46.9% of Las Vegas' games (15/32) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.

Saturday's total is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 49.1 points per game average.

The 47.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.2, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 49.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 11-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (eight times in 18 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bengals average just 1.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Raiders surrender (25.8).

When Cincinnati scores more than 25.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bengals average 24.3 more yards per game (361.5) than the Raiders give up per contest (337.2).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team piles up more than 337.2 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (15).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 17 games this year, it has 16 wins against the spread.

This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total 14 times in 32 opportunities (43.8%).

The Raiders rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals allow.

Las Vegas is 14-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Raiders rack up 363.8 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 350.8 the Bengals give up.

Las Vegas is 11-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 350.8 yards.

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-4 overall, and 4-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

Cincinnati has gone over the total in six of nine games at home this season.

Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Las Vegas is 9-6 overall, and 8-7 against the spread, in away games.

This season, in six of 15 away games Las Vegas has hit the over.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.