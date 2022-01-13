Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

He also averages 7.6 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 14.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 146.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire has run for 27 yards on nine carries (9.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

