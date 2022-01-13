Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.6 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 14.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 146.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
  • Edwards-Helaire has run for 27 yards on nine carries (9.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

Powered By Data Skrive