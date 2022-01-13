Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.6 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 14.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.
- Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 146.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
- Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
- Edwards-Helaire has run for 27 yards on nine carries (9.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5.0
