Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-leading 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come on 145 catches (191 targets) including 16 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 24.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Kupp has caught 23 passes on 27 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 107.3 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
