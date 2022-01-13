Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Cooper Kupp's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-leading 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come on 145 catches (191 targets) including 16 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 24.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Kupp has caught 23 passes on 27 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

