Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Cooper Kupp's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-leading 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come on 145 catches (191 targets) including 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 24.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Kupp has caught 23 passes on 27 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

