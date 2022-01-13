Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Wild Card round will see Prescott's Dallas Cowboys head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 4,449 passing yards (261.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (410-for-596), tossing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 146 rushing yards on 48 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 8.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Prescott accounts for 55.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 97 of his 596 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 35.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the 49ers.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Prescott put together a 295-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 18, completing 77.8 percent of his pass attempts with five touchdown passes.

Prescott has thrown for 851 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes (73-of-104), with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (283.7 per game).

He's also carried the ball nine times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7%

