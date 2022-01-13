Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 4,449 passing yards (261.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (410-for-596), tossing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 146 rushing yards on 48 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 8.6 yards per game.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
- Prescott accounts for 55.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 97 of his 596 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 35.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the 49ers.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Prescott put together a 295-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 18, completing 77.8 percent of his pass attempts with five touchdown passes.
- Prescott has thrown for 851 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes (73-of-104), with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (283.7 per game).
- He's also carried the ball nine times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
