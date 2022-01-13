Skip to main content
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Wild Card round will see Prescott's Dallas Cowboys head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 4,449 passing yards (261.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (410-for-596), tossing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 146 rushing yards on 48 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 8.6 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
  • Prescott accounts for 55.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 97 of his 596 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 35.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the 49ers.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Prescott put together a 295-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 18, completing 77.8 percent of his pass attempts with five touchdown passes.
  • Prescott has thrown for 851 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes (73-of-104), with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (283.7 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball nine times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

