Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will see the Dallas Cowboys meet the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in nine of 18 games this season.

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 17 games this season.

Sunday's total is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.9 points greater than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, a value equal to Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 13-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 14 times and are 10-4 ATS in those contests.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on nine of 18 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cowboys average 9.7 more points per game (31.2) than the 49ers allow (21.5).

Dallas is 10-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.5 points.

The Cowboys collect 407.0 yards per game, 97.0 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers give up per matchup.

In games that Dallas amasses over 310.0 yards, the team is 13-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Cowboys have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The 49ers rack up 4.0 more points per game (25.1) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).

When San Francisco puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The 49ers rack up 24.7 more yards per game (375.7) than the Cowboys give up per outing (351.0).

San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses over 351.0 yards.

This season the 49ers have 24 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (34).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Cowboys are 5-4 ATS as 3-point favorites or greater at home.

In nine games at home this season, Dallas has hit the over six times.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Away from home, San Francisco is 6-3 overall and 5-4 against the spread.

This year the 49ers are 3-3 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in four of nine road games San Francisco has hit the over.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

