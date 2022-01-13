Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's stat line this year shows 56 catches for 830 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 48.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 76 times.
- So far this season, 15.4% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Goedert has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
- The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Goedert did not record a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Goedert has totaled 99 receiving yards (33.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 11 targets over his last three games.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
