In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dallas Goedert and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's stat line this year shows 56 catches for 830 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 48.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 76 times.

So far this season, 15.4% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Goedert has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Goedert did not record a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Goedert has totaled 99 receiving yards (33.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 11 targets over his last three games.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

