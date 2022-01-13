Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz's stat line this year shows 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 47.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 104 times.
- So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Schultz's way.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Schultz racked up 14 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers, 26.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
- This week Schultz will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Schultz put together a 21-yard performance against the Eagles on three catches and scored two touchdowns.
- Schultz has accumulated 17 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 52.3 receiving yards.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
