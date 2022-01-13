Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dalton Schultz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Schultz's Dallas Cowboys hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz's stat line this year shows 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 47.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 104 times.

So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Schultz's way.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Schultz racked up 14 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers, 26.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.

This week Schultz will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Schultz put together a 21-yard performance against the Eagles on three catches and scored two touchdowns.

Schultz has accumulated 17 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 52.3 receiving yards.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive