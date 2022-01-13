Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Damien Harris, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has a team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and 15 touchdowns.

He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 132 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 489 times this season, and he's handled 202 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Harris has averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bills, 4.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Harris has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the league, giving up 109.8 yards per game.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times, while scoring one touchdown.

Harris added four catches for 36 yards.

Harris has 38 carries for 175 yards (58.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 48 yards.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 202 41.3% 929 15 44 47.3% 4.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 133 27.2% 606 5 23 24.7% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 44 9.0% 226 1 8 8.6% 5.1 Mac Jones 44 9.0% 129 0 7 7.5% 2.9

