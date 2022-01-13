Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has a team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and 15 touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 132 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 489 times this season, and he's handled 202 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Harris has averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bills, 4.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Harris has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the league, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
- The Patriots are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times, while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris added four catches for 36 yards.
- Harris has 38 carries for 175 yards (58.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also averaged 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 48 yards.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
202
41.3%
929
15
44
47.3%
4.6
Rhamondre Stevenson
133
27.2%
606
5
23
24.7%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
44
9.0%
226
1
8
8.6%
5.1
Mac Jones
44
9.0%
129
0
7
7.5%
2.9
