Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Damien Harris, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has a team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and 15 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 132 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 489 times this season, and he's handled 202 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Harris has averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bills, 4.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Harris has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the league, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times, while scoring one touchdown.
  • Harris added four catches for 36 yards.
  • Harris has 38 carries for 175 yards (58.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also averaged 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 48 yards.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

202

41.3%

929

15

44

47.3%

4.6

Rhamondre Stevenson

133

27.2%

606

5

23

24.7%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

44

9.0%

226

1

8

8.6%

5.1

Mac Jones

44

9.0%

129

0

7

7.5%

2.9

Powered By Data Skrive