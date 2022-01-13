Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Darren Waller will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's stat line this year shows 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 39.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 93 times.
  • So far this season, 14.8% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Waller has averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 9.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Waller put together a 22-yard performance against the Chargers on two catches.
  • Waller has two receptions (on nine targets) for 22 yards in his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Zay Jones

70

11.1%

47

546

1

5

6.5%

Powered By Data Skrive