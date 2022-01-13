Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Darren Waller will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's stat line this year shows 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 39.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 93 times.

So far this season, 14.8% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Waller has averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 9.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Waller put together a 22-yard performance against the Chargers on two catches.

Waller has two receptions (on nine targets) for 22 yards in his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

