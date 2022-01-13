Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's stat line this year shows 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 39.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 93 times.
- So far this season, 14.8% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Waller has averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 9.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Waller put together a 22-yard performance against the Chargers on two catches.
- Waller has two receptions (on nine targets) for 22 yards in his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
Powered By Data Skrive