Before Dawson Knox hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Knox and the Buffalo Bills square off against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 71 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Knox has averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 5.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 202.2 yards per game through the air.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Knox put together a 49-yard performance against the Jets on three catches (16.3 yards per reception).

Knox has added five grabs for 60 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and put up 20.0 receiving yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

