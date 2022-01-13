Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 71 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 587 yards (34.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Knox has averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 5.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 202.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Knox put together a 49-yard performance against the Jets on three catches (16.3 yards per reception).
- Knox has added five grabs for 60 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and put up 20.0 receiving yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
