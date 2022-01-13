Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Deebo Samuel has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has registered 77 receptions and six touchdowns (82.6 yards per game).

Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Samuel's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).

Samuel's 16 grabs (23 targets) have netted him 317 yards (105.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

