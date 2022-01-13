Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has registered 77 receptions and six touchdowns (82.6 yards per game).
- Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Samuel's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).
- Samuel's 16 grabs (23 targets) have netted him 317 yards (105.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
