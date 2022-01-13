Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Deebo Samuel has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has registered 77 receptions and six touchdowns (82.6 yards per game).
  • Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Samuel's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).
  • Samuel's 16 grabs (23 targets) have netted him 317 yards (105.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive