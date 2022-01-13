Skip to main content
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has 4,804 passing yards (282.6 ypg), completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 40 times for 108 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has attempted 76 of his 626 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 5.2 yards above his over/under for Saturday.
  • While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he had one touchdown pass in all three of those matchups.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Carr went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 186 yards and had two touchdown passes .
  • Carr has put up 642 passing yards (214.0 ypg) on 64-of-92 with four touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

