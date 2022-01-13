Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 4,804 passing yards (282.6 ypg), completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 40 times for 108 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Raiders have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has attempted 76 of his 626 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 5.2 yards above his over/under for Saturday.

While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he had one touchdown pass in all three of those matchups.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Carr went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 186 yards and had two touchdown passes .

Carr has put up 642 passing yards (214.0 ypg) on 64-of-92 with four touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4%

