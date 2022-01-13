Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Devin Singletary will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary's team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) have come on 188 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots are 19.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Patriots give up 123.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

This season the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary racked up 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on two receptions for 24 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Singletary has racked up 237 rushing yards (79.0 per game) on 54 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

