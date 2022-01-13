Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary's team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) have come on 188 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots are 19.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Patriots give up 123.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary racked up 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), while scoring one touchdown.
- He tacked on two receptions for 24 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Singletary has racked up 237 rushing yards (79.0 per game) on 54 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught seven passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
188
40.8%
870
7
38
36.9%
4.6
Josh Allen
122
26.5%
763
6
30
29.1%
6.3
Zack Moss
96
20.8%
345
4
25
24.3%
3.6
Matt Breida
26
5.6%
125
1
3
2.9%
4.8
