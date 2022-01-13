There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Smith before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round will see Smith's Philadelphia Eagles hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-high 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) have come on 64 receptions (104 targets) including five touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Smith's 31 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Buccaneers are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Smith put together a 41-yard performance against the Cowboys on three catches.

Smith hauled in 175 yards (on 11 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 58.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

