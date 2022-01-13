Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's team-high 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) have come on 64 receptions (104 targets) including five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Smith's 31 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Buccaneers are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Smith put together a 41-yard performance against the Cowboys on three catches.
- Smith hauled in 175 yards (on 11 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 58.3 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
