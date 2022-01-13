Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 107 catches on 169 targets with eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.5% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his one matchup against the Chiefs, Johnson's 51 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.
- Johnson has totaled 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets over his last three outings.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
Powered By Data Skrive