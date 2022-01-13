Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Diontae Johnson has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 107 catches on 169 targets with eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.5% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his one matchup against the Chiefs, Johnson's 51 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.

Johnson has totaled 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets over his last three outings.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

