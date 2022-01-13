Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Elijah Mitchell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • San Francisco's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 207 times for 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Mitchell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Cowboys have allowed 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mitchell ran the ball 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 ypg).
  • He also has two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

