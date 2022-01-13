Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- San Francisco's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 207 times for 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Mitchell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Cowboys have allowed 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mitchell ran the ball 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 ypg).
- He also has two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one TD.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
