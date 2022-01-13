Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Elijah Mitchell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

San Francisco's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 207 times for 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Mitchell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Cowboys have allowed 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mitchell ran the ball 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 ypg).

He also has two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

