Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has rushed 237 times for a team-high 1,002 yards (58.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 47 catches for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 237 of his team's 473 carries this season (50.1%).
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Over his three career matchups against the 49ers, Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game, 48.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the 49ers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
- The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles in Week 18, Elliott rushed 18 times for 87 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Elliott has piled up 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught three passes for 22 yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
237
50.1%
1,002
10
35
48.6%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
27.5%
719
2
15
20.8%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.1%
146
1
16
22.2%
3.0
Corey Clement
33
7.0%
140
0
3
4.2%
4.2
