Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Ezekiel Elliott's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Elliott's Dallas Cowboys hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has rushed 237 times for a team-high 1,002 yards (58.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 47 catches for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 237 of his team's 473 carries this season (50.1%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Over his three career matchups against the 49ers, Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game, 48.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the 49ers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles in Week 18, Elliott rushed 18 times for 87 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Elliott has piled up 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught three passes for 22 yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

237

50.1%

1,002

10

35

48.6%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

27.5%

719

2

15

20.8%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.1%

146

1

16

22.2%

3.0

Corey Clement

33

7.0%

140

0

3

4.2%

4.2

