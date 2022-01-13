Before placing any wagers on Ezekiel Elliott's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Elliott's Dallas Cowboys hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has rushed 237 times for a team-high 1,002 yards (58.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 47 catches for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 237 of his team's 473 carries this season (50.1%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Over his three career matchups against the 49ers, Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game, 48.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the 49ers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in Week 18, Elliott rushed 18 times for 87 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Elliott has piled up 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught three passes for 22 yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 237 50.1% 1,002 10 35 48.6% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 27.5% 719 2 15 20.8% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.1% 146 1 16 22.2% 3.0 Corey Clement 33 7.0% 140 0 3 4.2% 4.2

