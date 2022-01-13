George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Before placing any wagers on George Kittle's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 94 targets have resulted in 71 catches for 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Kittle's 16 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

During his last three games, Kittle has totaled 60 yards on eight receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game, on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

