George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Before placing any wagers on George Kittle's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 94 targets have resulted in 71 catches for 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kittle's 16 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
  • During his last three games, Kittle has totaled 60 yards on eight receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game, on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

