George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 94 targets have resulted in 71 catches for 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Kittle's 16 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
- During his last three games, Kittle has totaled 60 yards on eight receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game, on 12 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
