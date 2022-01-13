Skip to main content
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 50 receptions (75 targets) have netted him 603 yards (35.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
  • Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
  • Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Henry has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Henry has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
  • The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Henry caught five passes for 86 yards (17.2 yards per reception).
  • Henry has 132 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) over his last three games, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Nelson Agholor

64

12.0%

37

473

3

6

8.2%

