Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 50 receptions (75 targets) have netted him 603 yards (35.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Henry has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Henry has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Henry caught five passes for 86 yards (17.2 yards per reception).

Henry has 132 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) over his last three games, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

