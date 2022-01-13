Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 50 receptions (75 targets) have netted him 603 yards (35.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
- Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Henry has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Henry has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
- The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Henry caught five passes for 86 yards (17.2 yards per reception).
- Henry has 132 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) over his last three games, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
