Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.4% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
- Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Renfrow has averaged 48 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In two matchups with the Bengals, Renfrow has not had a TD catch.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Renfrow grabbed four passes for 13 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Renfrow has 14 catches (on 17 targets) for 129 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 43.0 yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
Powered By Data Skrive