Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

There will be player props available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.4% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Renfrow has averaged 48 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Bengals, Renfrow has not had a TD catch.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Renfrow grabbed four passes for 13 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Renfrow has 14 catches (on 17 targets) for 129 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Zay Jones

70

11.1%

47

546

1

5

6.5%

