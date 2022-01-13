Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

There will be player props available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Renfrow has averaged 48 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In two matchups with the Bengals, Renfrow has not had a TD catch.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Renfrow grabbed four passes for 13 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Renfrow has 14 catches (on 17 targets) for 129 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

