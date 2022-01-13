Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times, and has 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Chase put up 32 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Chase caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Raiders.
- The Raiders are allowing 235.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- With 29 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Chase racked up two catches for 26 yards.
- Chase's 20 catches have gotten him 417 yards (139.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
