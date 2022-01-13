Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times, and has 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Chase put up 32 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Chase caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Raiders.

The Raiders are allowing 235.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 29 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Chase racked up two catches for 26 yards.

Chase's 20 catches have gotten him 417 yards (139.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

