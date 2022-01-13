Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times, and has 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Chase put up 32 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Chase caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders are allowing 235.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 29 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Chase racked up two catches for 26 yards.
  • Chase's 20 catches have gotten him 417 yards (139.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive