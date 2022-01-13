Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Hurts has collected 3,144 passing yards (184.9 yards per game) while going 265-for-432 (61.3% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 46.1 yards per game.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
- Hurts accounts for 32.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Hurts recorded 115 passing yards, 88.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Hurts has thrown for 413 yards (137.7 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
