There will be player prop bet markets available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Hurts has collected 3,144 passing yards (184.9 yards per game) while going 265-for-432 (61.3% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 46.1 yards per game.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.

Hurts accounts for 32.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Hurts recorded 115 passing yards, 88.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Hurts has thrown for 413 yards (137.7 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3%

