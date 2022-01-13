Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 51 rushing yards on 38 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 316-yard performance against the Rams in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass while throwing two interceptions.
- Garoppolo has passed for 638 yards while completing 73.1% of his throws (49-of-67), with two touchdowns and four interceptions (212.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
