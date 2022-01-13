Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 51 rushing yards on 38 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 316-yard performance against the Rams in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass while throwing two interceptions.

Garoppolo has passed for 638 yards while completing 73.1% of his throws (49-of-67), with two touchdowns and four interceptions (212.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

