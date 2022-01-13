Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 51 rushing yards on 38 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 316-yard performance against the Rams in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass while throwing two interceptions.
  • Garoppolo has passed for 638 yards while completing 73.1% of his throws (49-of-67), with two touchdowns and four interceptions (212.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive