Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 70.4% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game on the ground.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 111.5 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have conceded 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Burrow has thrown for 971 yards (323.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 78.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

