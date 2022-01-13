Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 70.4% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 111.5 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Raiders have conceded 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Burrow has thrown for 971 yards (323.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 78.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive