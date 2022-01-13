Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 70.4% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game on the ground.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 111.5 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.
- Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have conceded 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Burrow has thrown for 971 yards (323.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 78.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
