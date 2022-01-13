Skip to main content
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • And he has added 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Over his three career matchups against the Raiders, Mixon averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game, 37.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Raiders, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Raiders allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 30 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also added 13 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

