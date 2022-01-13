Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- And he has added 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Over his three career matchups against the Raiders, Mixon averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game, 37.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Raiders, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Raiders allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).
Recent Performances
- Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 30 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also added 13 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
