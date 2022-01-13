Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has racked up 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
- Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New England
- Allen averages 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Patriots.
- The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Allen went 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) for 239 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
- Allen tacked on 63 yards on five carries, averaging 12.6 yards per carry .
- Allen has thrown for 673 yards (224.3 ypg) on 65-of-118 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 208 rushing yards on 32 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 69.3 yards per game on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
