Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Allen ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Allen's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has racked up 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New England

Allen averages 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Patriots.

The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Allen went 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) for 239 yards, throwing two touchdowns .

Allen tacked on 63 yards on five carries, averaging 12.6 yards per carry .

Allen has thrown for 673 yards (224.3 ypg) on 65-of-118 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 208 rushing yards on 32 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 69.3 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

