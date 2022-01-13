Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Allen ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Allen's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has racked up 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Allen averages 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Patriots.
  • The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Allen went 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) for 239 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
  • Allen tacked on 63 yards on five carries, averaging 12.6 yards per carry .
  • Allen has thrown for 673 yards (224.3 ypg) on 65-of-118 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 208 rushing yards on 32 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 69.3 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

