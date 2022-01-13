Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has a team-high 872 rushing yards (51.3 per game) and nine touchdowns.

He has tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's handled 217 of those attempts (52.4%).

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 14.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In two games versus the Bengals Jacobs has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Jacobs carried the ball 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.

In his last three games, Jacobs has run for 324 yards on 69 carries (108.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 217 52.4% 872 9 37 50.0% 4.0 Kenyan Drake 63 15.2% 254 2 11 14.9% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 13.3% 212 2 10 13.5% 3.9 Derek Carr 40 9.7% 108 0 7 9.5% 2.7

