Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 12 of 19 games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 18 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.7 points greater than the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 5.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 43.7 average total in Steelers games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 17 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in 11 out of 19 opportunities (57.9%).

This year, the Chiefs score 4.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Steelers give up (23.4).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Chiefs average 35.7 more yards per game (396.8) than the Steelers allow per contest (361.1).

Kansas City is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall when the team churns out over 361.1 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (22).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (six times in 18 games with a set point total).

This season the Steelers score just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Chiefs surrender (21.4).

Pittsburgh is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Steelers rack up 53.5 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals over 368.9 yards.

This season the Steelers have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City is 8-2 overall and 5-5 against the spread.

In five of 10 home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total.

Chiefs home games this season average 51.4 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

In away games, Pittsburgh is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

In eight away games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.

Steelers away games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

