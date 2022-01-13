Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has collected 800 yards on 55 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 47.1 yards per game on 70 targets.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Bourne is averaging 22.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bills, 12.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (35.5).
- Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
- The Bills are allowing 179.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne picked up 24 yards on three receptions.
- Bourne has reeled in 10 passes (14 targets) for 133 yards (44.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
Powered By Data Skrive