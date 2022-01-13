Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Bourne's New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has collected 800 yards on 55 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 47.1 yards per game on 70 targets.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Bourne is averaging 22.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bills, 12.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (35.5).

Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The Bills are allowing 179.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne picked up 24 yards on three receptions.

Bourne has reeled in 10 passes (14 targets) for 133 yards (44.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

