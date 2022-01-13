Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Bourne's New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has collected 800 yards on 55 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 47.1 yards per game on 70 targets.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Bourne is averaging 22.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bills, 12.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (35.5).
  • Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
  • The Bills are allowing 179.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne picked up 24 yards on three receptions.
  • Bourne has reeled in 10 passes (14 targets) for 133 yards (44.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

Nelson Agholor

64

12.0%

37

473

3

6

8.2%

Powered By Data Skrive