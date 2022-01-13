Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Murray's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 69% of his throws and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray averages 233.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 22.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those contests against the Rams.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards and had one touchdown pass .

He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per attempt .

Over his last three games, Murray has collected 748 passing yards (249.3 per game) while connecting on 81 of 120 passes (67.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game on the ground.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

