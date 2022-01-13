Skip to main content
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Murray's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 69% of his throws and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Murray averages 233.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 22.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those contests against the Rams.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards and had one touchdown pass .
  • He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per attempt .
  • Over his last three games, Murray has collected 748 passing yards (249.3 per game) while connecting on 81 of 120 passes (67.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game on the ground.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

