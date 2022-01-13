Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 69% of his throws and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Murray averages 233.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 22.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those contests against the Rams.
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards and had one touchdown pass .
- He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per attempt .
- Over his last three games, Murray has collected 748 passing yards (249.3 per game) while connecting on 81 of 120 passes (67.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game on the ground.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
