Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.1 points above the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

The 48.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 17 games this season.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (20.5).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Rams collect 372.1 yards per game, 49.2 more yards than the 322.9 the Cardinals allow per matchup.

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team totals over 322.9 yards.

The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 16 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Cardinals collect 377.9 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.

Arizona is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amasses over 344.9 yards.

This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

As 4-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.

This year, in eight games at home, Los Angeles has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

This year on the road, Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 4-point underdogs or more.

In four of nine road games this year, Arizona has gone over the total.

Cardinals away games this season average 48.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

