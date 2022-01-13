Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.
  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.1 points above the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Rams and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.
  • The 48.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 17 games this season.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).
  • The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (20.5).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The Rams collect 372.1 yards per game, 49.2 more yards than the 322.9 the Cardinals allow per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team totals over 322.9 yards.
  • The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.
  • In Arizona's 16 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • Arizona is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 377.9 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
  • Arizona is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amasses over 344.9 yards.
  • This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • As 4-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.
  • This year, in eight games at home, Los Angeles has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • This year on the road, Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of nine road games this year, Arizona has gone over the total.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 48.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

