Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mac Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots square off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has put up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 44 times for 129 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 122.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jones didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.
  • The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Jones completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 261 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Jones has thrown for 633 yards (211.0 ypg) on 56-of-92 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

Powered By Data Skrive