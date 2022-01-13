Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mac Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots square off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has put up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's also rushed 44 times for 129 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Jones has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 122.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jones didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.

The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Jones completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 261 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Jones has thrown for 633 yards (211.0 ypg) on 56-of-92 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3%

