Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has put up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 44 times for 129 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 122.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Jones didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.
- The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Jones completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 261 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Jones has thrown for 633 yards (211.0 ypg) on 56-of-92 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Powered By Data Skrive