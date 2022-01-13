Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage this year (404-of-601) while throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those matchups against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford threw for yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Stafford has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

