Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage this year (404-of-601) while throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those matchups against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford threw for yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Stafford has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

