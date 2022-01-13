Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage this year (404-of-601) while throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those matchups against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford threw for yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Stafford has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
