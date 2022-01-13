Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has 60 catches on 79 targets for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.9% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Freiermuth put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth picked up 53 yards on six receptions.
- Freiermuth's 11 catches (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
