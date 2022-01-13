Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Pat Freiermuth will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has 60 catches on 79 targets for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.9% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Freiermuth put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth picked up 53 yards on six receptions.

Freiermuth's 11 catches (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

Powered By Data Skrive