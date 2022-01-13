Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stevenson has 606 rushing yards on 133 carries (35.6 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also added 14 catches for 123 yards (7.2 per game).
- He has handled 133, or 27.2%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Stevenson has averaged 39 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In two games against the Bills Stevenson has not run for a touchdown.
- The Bills give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bills have conceded 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Stevenson put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times (averaging 8.5 yards per carry).
- Stevenson has run for 141 yards on 23 carries (47.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
133
27.2%
606
5
23
24.7%
4.6
Damien Harris
202
41.3%
929
15
44
47.3%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
44
9.0%
226
1
8
8.6%
5.1
Mac Jones
44
9.0%
129
0
7
7.5%
2.9
