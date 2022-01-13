Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bet markets available for Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Stevenson's New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stevenson has 606 rushing yards on 133 carries (35.6 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also added 14 catches for 123 yards (7.2 per game).

He has handled 133, or 27.2%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stevenson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Stevenson has averaged 39 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In two games against the Bills Stevenson has not run for a touchdown.

The Bills give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bills have conceded 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Stevenson put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times (averaging 8.5 yards per carry).

Stevenson has run for 141 yards on 23 carries (47.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 133 27.2% 606 5 23 24.7% 4.6 Damien Harris 202 41.3% 929 15 44 47.3% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 44 9.0% 226 1 8 8.6% 5.1 Mac Jones 44 9.0% 129 0 7 7.5% 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive