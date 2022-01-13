Skip to main content
Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bet markets available for Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Stevenson's New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stevenson has 606 rushing yards on 133 carries (35.6 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 14 catches for 123 yards (7.2 per game).
  • He has handled 133, or 27.2%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Stevenson has averaged 39 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In two games against the Bills Stevenson has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Bills give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bills have conceded 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Stevenson put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times (averaging 8.5 yards per carry).
  • Stevenson has run for 141 yards on 23 carries (47.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

133

27.2%

606

5

23

24.7%

4.6

Damien Harris

202

41.3%

929

15

44

47.3%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

44

9.0%

226

1

8

8.6%

5.1

Mac Jones

44

9.0%

129

0

7

7.5%

2.9

