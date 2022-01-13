Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has caught 55 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gronkowski, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per grab).
- Gronkowski's 15 catches (22 targets) have netted him 275 yards (91.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
