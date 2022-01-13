Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Before placing any bets on Rob Gronkowski's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has caught 55 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gronkowski, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per grab).

Gronkowski's 15 catches (22 targets) have netted him 275 yards (91.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

