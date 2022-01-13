Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 103 catches (164 targets), leading his team with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.0% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his five matchups against the Patriots, Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards average is 17.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (66.5).
- Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Diggs hauled in nine passes for 81 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Diggs has 218 receiving yards on 21 receptions (36 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
