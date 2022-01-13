Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

There will be player prop bets available for Stefon Diggs before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 103 catches (164 targets), leading his team with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.0% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

In his five matchups against the Patriots, Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards average is 17.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (66.5).

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Diggs hauled in nine passes for 81 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Diggs has 218 receiving yards on 21 receptions (36 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

