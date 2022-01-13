Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

There will be player prop bets available for Stefon Diggs before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 103 catches (164 targets), leading his team with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.0% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his five matchups against the Patriots, Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards average is 17.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (66.5).
  • Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Diggs hauled in nine passes for 81 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Diggs has 218 receiving yards on 21 receptions (36 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

Powered By Data Skrive