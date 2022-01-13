Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46 points in 12 of 17 games this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in 10 of 18 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.2 points per game, 10.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 43.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 46.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 8.5 points or more so far this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers score 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles surrender (22.6).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Buccaneers average 77.1 more yards per game (405.9) than the Eagles allow per outing (328.8).

Tampa Bay is 9-6 against the spread and 13-2 overall when the team piles up over 328.8 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-9-0 this season.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in 11 out of 18 opportunities (61.1%).

This season the Eagles average 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Eagles collect 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers give up (331.5).

Philadelphia is 6-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.5 yards.

This season the Eagles have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 7-1 overall and 6-2 against the spread.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in five of eight games at home this season.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

This year in away games, Philadelphia is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

In five of 10 road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.

Eagles away games this season average 46.9 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

