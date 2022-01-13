Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tee Higgins before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has caught 74 passes (110 targets) for 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) with six TDs this season.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Higgins' 15 receiving yards total is 55.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 235.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Higgins did not record a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Higgins put up 256 yards (on 15 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 85.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

