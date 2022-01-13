Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tom Brady, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 ypg), completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 43 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He has added 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 51.8 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those outings against the Eagles.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are allowing 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards and had three touchdown passes .

Over his last three games, Brady has racked up 968 passing yards (322.7 per game) while going 81-for-117 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

