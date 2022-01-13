Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 ypg), completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 43 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He has added 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 51.8 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those outings against the Eagles.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are allowing 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards and had three touchdown passes .
- Over his last three games, Brady has racked up 968 passing yards (322.7 per game) while going 81-for-117 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
