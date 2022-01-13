Skip to main content
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 92 receptions (134 targets) for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Kelce has averaged 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Steelers, 21.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Steelers, Kelce has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce picked up 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kelce has totaled 59 receiving yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes on 12 targets in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

