Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has 92 receptions (134 targets) for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Kelce has averaged 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Steelers, 21.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Steelers, Kelce has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce picked up 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce has totaled 59 receiving yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes on 12 targets in his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
