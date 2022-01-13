Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 92 receptions (134 targets) for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Kelce has averaged 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Steelers, 21.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Steelers, Kelce has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.9 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce picked up 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce has totaled 59 receiving yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes on 12 targets in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

