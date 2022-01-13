Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has 828 yards receiving on 67 catches (94 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Boyd's 29 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Raiders are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have allowed 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Boyd did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Boyd has recorded 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 11 targets during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive