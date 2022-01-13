Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has 828 yards receiving on 67 catches (94 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Boyd's 29 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Raiders are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have allowed 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Boyd did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Boyd has recorded 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 11 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

