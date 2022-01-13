Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has 828 yards receiving on 67 catches (94 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Boyd's 29 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Raiders are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have allowed 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Boyd did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Boyd has recorded 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 11 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

