Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 159 times and has totaled 111 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
- Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Hill is averaging 38.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 30.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
- Hill, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Steelers are giving up 233.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a two-yard performance against the Broncos on one catch.
- Hill has contributed with 61 yards on nine grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
