Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Before placing any bets on Tyreek Hill's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 159 times and has totaled 111 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Hill is averaging 38.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 30.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

Hill, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Steelers are giving up 233.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a two-yard performance against the Broncos on one catch.

Hill has contributed with 61 yards on nine grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

