Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Van Jefferson's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 50 passes (on 89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 17.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (38.5).
  • Jefferson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson caught two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).
  • Jefferson's seven catches have led to 100 yards (33.3 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

