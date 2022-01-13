Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has hauled in 50 passes (on 89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 17.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (38.5).
- Jefferson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson caught two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).
- Jefferson's seven catches have led to 100 yards (33.3 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
