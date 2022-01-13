Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Van Jefferson's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 50 passes (on 89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 17.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (38.5).

Jefferson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson caught two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).

Jefferson's seven catches have led to 100 yards (33.3 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

